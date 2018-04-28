 CBN sets daily limit of mobile transfer at N100,000 - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CBN sets daily limit of mobile transfer at N100,000 – NAIJA.NG

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJA.NG

CBN sets daily limit of mobile transfer at N100,000
NAIJA.NG
The CBN has announced the maximum transfer that any customer can make from their mobile phones. – The director, banking and payment system of CBN, Dipo Fatokun who made the announcement said the maximum transfer is N100,000. – Fatokun noted that the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.