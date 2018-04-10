CBN to finalise creation of N500bn fund for local manufacturers — Nigeria Today

CBN to finalise creation of N500bn fund for local manufacturers

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is in the process of finalising the creation of a N500 billion fund with the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) to assist local manufacturers interested in non-oil exports. Godwin Emefiele, governor of CBN, disclosed this on Monday at the ongoing seminar for finance correspondents and business editors in Uyo, Akwa Ibom…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post CBN to finalise creation of N500bn fund for local manufacturers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

