CBN to sack CEOs, chairmen of banks with delayed accounts - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

CBN to sack CEOs, chairmen of banks with delayed accounts
The Nation Newspaper
Any bank which fails to publish its annual account 12 months after the financial year end will have its chief executive sacked, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed. Also to be fired is the chairman of such a bank. This directive is contained …
