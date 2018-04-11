CCTV Footage Shows Benoni Mom And Son Robbed At Gunpoint [Video] — Nigeria Today

CCTV Footage Shows Benoni Mom And Son Robbed At Gunpoint [Video]

Is this a robbery or an Audi R8 hijacking attempt? I’m still not sure to be honest. These guys are either new to the profession of vehicle repossession (better known as hijacking), or they were after something else.

Man, I’m happy I left Jozi.

A Benoni mom and her son, who have both chosen to remain anonymous, were the victims of an all-too-familiar occurrence on Friday afternoon, with CCTV footage capturing the moment they were robbed at gunpoint outside a house.

TimesLIVE reports:

In the video, the Audi pulls up to the house in Rynfield and waits for the gate to open. A few moments later a sedan screeches to a halt behind the Audi and two men leap out. The men can be seen approaching the driver and passenger windows. The Audi driver, in an attempt to escape, reverses, hitting the criminal’s vehicle, however he doesn’t get very far.

The thugs then proceeded to pull open the doors of both the driver and passenger, before robbing the occupants and driving away:

The passenger told Benoni City Times that her son was dropping her off at home when they were ‘boxed’ in, and that the reason he reversed into the vehicle was because he knew they wouldn’t take a damaged product.

The result? A gun pointed at his head:

“He just said ‘help yourselves’. They never wanted the car, they were after jewellery,” she said.

This is a lesson, folks. Always keep your house keys readily available, especially when you’re pulling into a driveway in Benoni.

[source:timeslive]

