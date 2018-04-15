 CDQ Didn’t Rape Me – Ifu Ennada — Nigeria Today
CDQ Didn’t Rape Me – Ifu Ennada

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada has cleared popular music artiste, CDQ of raping her. Ifu had stirred the hornet’s nest when she recently revealed that an entertainer had raped her. Fans immediately assumed that she was referring to CDQ, as the duo recently had a public spate in which CDQ admitted having a one-night stand […]

The post CDQ Didn’t Rape Me – Ifu Ennada appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

