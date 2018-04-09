CDQ Exposes Custom Officers Who Took Him To ATM Machine To Collect Bribe — Nigeria Today

CDQ Exposes Custom Officers Who Took Him To ATM Machine To Collect Bribe
Indigenous rapper CDQ took to his instagram page to expose some Nigerian custom officers who took him to an ATM machine to collect bribe.
See screenshots below:
Source – Nairaland
The post CDQ Exposes Custom Officers Who Took Him To ATM Machine To Collect Bribe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!