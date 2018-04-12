Cee-C Drops bombshell, says she caused her best friend’s death far back in school(video) — Nigeria Today

Cee-C Drops bombshell, says she caused her best friend’s death far back in school(video)

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala Queen Cee-C has dropped bombshell, as she revealed how she inadvertently caused the death of her best friend while in school.

According to a video clip, Cee-C was spotted having a conversation with fellow housemate, Khloe, where she narrated the incident.

She explained it happened far back in school.

She mentioned she was best friends with a boy who was the only child of his parents, up until the time another girl snatched his love from her as they both started a romantic relationship.

The girl in question, sensing rivalry convinced the male student to stop talking to her amongst all other things she told him. Feeling slighted, she inwardly and silently wished their relationship would come to an end. Rather shockingly, the boy died. Cee-C added that his father died barely two moths after the demise of his only son as he couldn’t take it. Khloe who listened with rapt attention sighed, while Cee-C added; ‘i’m serious o no jokes’ Watch Cee-c speak on the incident here:

