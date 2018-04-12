Celeb Living! Folu Storms takes us on a Thrilling Ride into Mr P's Life in this New Show | BN TV - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Celeb Living! Folu Storms takes us on a Thrilling Ride into Mr P’s Life in this New Show | BN TV – BellaNaija
Celeb Living! Folu Storms takes us on a Thrilling Ride into Mr P's Life in this New Show | BN TV
MTV Base VJ, Folu Storms takes us on a thrilling ride into the life of the musician in this new show called 'Celeb Living'. It shows us what it's really like to live like a celebrity. Watch. . BN TV. About BN TV. The best Nigerian and African video …
