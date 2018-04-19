Celebrating 420? Here Are Some Of The Best Spots To Toke In Cape Town — Nigeria Today

Celebrating 420? Here Are Some Of The Best Spots To Toke In Cape Town

Whether it’s in your car, on the pavement, or the smoking section of your workplace, another (less natural) beauty about Cape Town is that, if you do it right, you can get away with smoking cannabis pretty much anywhere.

But that’s an everyday occurrence.

What about when you want to celebrate something special? When you want to get out of the house, meet up with some friends and toke one perfectly-rolled blunt after the next?

[Because we only smoke blunts when we’re observing something special.]

In the spirit of 420, the day of the year that has become synonymous with cannabis, we racked our brains and chose some of our favourite spots around the Cape Peninsula that we thought would do the trick.

And hey, you might even meet a group of like-minded smokers whose circle you can join.

End of Ocean View Drive

With Clifton on the left of you, Sea Point on the right, and, in the middle, views that span across the Atlantic, the end of Ocean View Drive in Bantry Bay offers visitors a distraction in every direction. Be prepared for a landscape made up of small paths stuck between massive granite boulders, though.

And don’t get too focused on trying to find the eastern edge of South America.

Danger Beach

Whichever route you take between Muizenberg and Kalk Bay, you’ll find a variety of places to sit back and smoke.

Danger Beach is my choice – it has the space needed to convene in a more gracious manner, and the fresh air is perfect if you get somewhat claustrophobic. However, if it’s high tide, pop up to the gardens just behind the railway line and, if surf’s up, you got lucky.

Chapman’s Peak Cave

Although this is a tiny space known by many, it’s perfect if you’re lacking friends and want a vibe. Situated just below the outcrop at the point-of-no-return on Champan’s Peak Drive, it might be a little challenging to find, but oh so worth it. Maybe skip this if you suffer from vertigo, though, it’s kak high.

Deer Park

If you’re a city-dweller, you probably know this park well, but for those of you who would rather skip the traffic and find a place to toke, it’s a great location to hide away. With a host of crevices, rivers and pathways that lead up to Tafelberg Road, finding the perfect chill place shouldn’t be too hard.

Groote Schuur Zoo

Sure, Newlands Forest or even Rhodes Mem might come to mind when you’re in the Southern Suburbs, but what’s life without a little adventure? Head up to what was once Cape Town’s zoo, home to lions, a leopard and a host of other animals given to Cecil John Rhodes as gifts. Don’t worry, they are long gone. I think.

Trenchtown

If you are not in the mood for nature and would rather drink a quart while puffing your blunt, Trenchtown is the place to be. The massive space situated on Observatory’s notorious Lower Main Road hosts a monthly 420-themed gathering, and on the famed day itself you will be sure to find the peeps out in full force.

Where ever you find yourself tomorrow, April 20 at 4:20PM, do think of us.

Jah Bless ∇ .

