Celebrating the World Health Day — Nigeria Today

Celebrating the World Health Day

The World Heath Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on the 7th of April, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization ( WHO ).

It is a known and popular saying that health is wealth; regardless of the amount of cash you have stashed in your account, a deficient health is tantamount to poverty.

The theme of this year’s celebration of global health is “Good Health Adds Life To Years”.

WHO as an international body is saddled with the responsibility to help people around the world attain the highest possible standard of health.

It also collaborates with governments, organisations and communities to provide access to responsive health care, and give recommendations to policy wonks that can help deliver better and more effective health care system.

The annual event to corroborate the world health day is aimed at encouraging people to pay close attention to their health habits and activities. This it does by educating people and raising their consciousness about specific health issues they might have overlooked.

WHO is doing its best to reduce the cost of medical treatment so that the common man on the street can afford quality health care.

It is also a strong supporter of the Yoga. Yoga is a form of physical and natural source of healing people, especially when they cannot afford expensive medical treatment, as well as people who think “alternative”.

Statements like – therapy is the answer to medical issues, is credited to the World Health Organisation, which is dedicated to extensive studies and research across the globe to foster knowledge and encourage preventive techniques from health problem.

In conclusion, regardless of your position in the social, political or economic stratosphere, it is important that you pay premium attention to your health. In the end, what is the use of working tirelessly to earn currencies, only to spend it all on sickness and diseases – those we could have prevented in the first place.

