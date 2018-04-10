 Censors' Board boss wants BBNaija show hosted in Nigeria - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Censors' Board boss wants BBNaija show hosted in Nigeria
Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), says the next edition of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality show should be hosted in the country. Thomas, in an interview on Tuesday in Abuja, said this while
