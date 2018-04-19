Certificate forgery unsettles Federal College of Education, Asaba — Nigeria Today

Certificate forgery unsettles Federal College of Education, Asaba
Allegations of certificate forgery and its related act have continued to unsettle Federal College of Education Asaba, Delta State as one of the Senior lecturers, Mr. Fedilis Eliche Azubuike was on Monday caught in the web of certificate forgery, DAILY POST is reporting. Competent sources said the lecturer now at the centre of the certificate […]
