 Chad Government blocks Social Media & Instant Messaging Apps — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chad Government blocks Social Media & Instant Messaging Apps

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Internet users in Chad have found that social media and instant messaging apps like WhatsApp & Facebook Messenger have been restricted. Internet Without Borders (IWB) observed that as at March 28, users began reporting a shutdown of these applications. Internet Without Borders is alarmed by the current shutdown of social media platforms and messaging services […]

The post Chad Government blocks Social Media & Instant Messaging Apps appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.