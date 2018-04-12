Champions League final a dream for Liverpool, says Oxlade-Chamberlain - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Champions League final a dream for Liverpool, says Oxlade-Chamberlain – Goal.com
Goal.com
Champions League final a dream for Liverpool, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goal.com
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is dreaming of reaching the Champions League final with Liverpool after overcoming Manchester City to book a place in the last four. Liverpool dispatched City in the quarter-finals, following up their 3-0 victory at Anfield in …
