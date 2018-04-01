 Champions League: Guardiola targets win at Anfield - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Champions League: Guardiola targets win at Anfield – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Champions League: Guardiola targets win at Anfield
Vanguard
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his focus is on their two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool even though they could be crowned Premier League champions against Manchester United next weekend. Guardiola. City eased
'Man City have Europe's best squad and manager' – Guardiola & De Bruyne praised by club legendGoal.com
If Anfield is at hostile best it WILL make Manchester City players nervous and give Pep Guardiola a Euro nightmareMirror.co.uk

all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.