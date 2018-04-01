Champions League: Guardiola targets win at Anfield — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Guardiola targets win at Anfield

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said his focus is on their two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool even though they could be crowned Premier League champions against Manchester United next weekend.

City eased to a 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday courtesy of goals from Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling and were good value for their victory even though Yannick Bolasie pulled a goal back for the Toffees.

“I understand people are going to talk about United but now all the decisions are about Liverpool,” Guardiola said.

“We are closer than ever. We have one game to win. If we are not able to win, we have six more chances. We are so, so close and so happy with the performance.

“Now it is one more game and we will be champions. For the fans it is significant. It is special. It is important we win — no matter where. Of course the most important thing is these two games

“We have to go to Anfield with good feelings. Now we have a few days to prepare for this game.”

