Champions League: It’s Liverpool v Roma, Real Madrid v Bayern Munich — Nigeria Today

Champions League: It’s Liverpool v Roma, Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

Real Madrid will be taking on Bayern Munich in a bid to win their third successive Champions League trophy after the draw was held in Nyon today. The other fixture sees Liverpool take on Italian giants and miracle workers, Roma. Liverpool made it into the Semis with a comprehensive victory over two legs against Manchester […]

The post Champions League: It’s Liverpool v Roma, Real Madrid v Bayern Munich appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

