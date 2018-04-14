Champions League: Messi inferior to Ronaldo – Ex-Barca player, Alexander Hleb - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Messi inferior to Ronaldo – Ex-Barca player, Alexander Hleb – Daily Post Nigeria
Champions League: Messi inferior to Ronaldo – Ex-Barca player, Alexander Hleb
Daily Post Nigeria
Former Barcelona star, Alexander Hleb, has said that Lionel Messi is inferior to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of leadership and coming out brighter in difficult times. Hleb was Messi's former Barcelona team-mate. He spoke out in the wake of this week …
Barcelona Boss Valverde Concedes Lionel Messi Remains 'Sad & Low' Following Champions League Exit
So, Messi can be caged
Barcelona have released stunning new images of the redevelopment of the Nou Camp.
