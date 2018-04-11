Champions League: Silva sends message to UEFA over officiating in Man City's loss to Liverpool - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Champions League: Silva sends message to UEFA over officiating in Man City’s loss to Liverpool – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Champions League: Silva sends message to UEFA over officiating in Man City's loss to Liverpool
Daily Post Nigeria
The Portuguese called on UEFA to introduce Video Assistant Referee, VAR into the Champions League next season. He made the call after Manchester City crashed out to Liverpool in controversial circumstances in the Champions League quarter final second …
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva calls for VAR in Champions League
Bernardo Silva sends message to Uefa after Manchester City's Champions League exit
Liverpool players celebrate as Man City's Bernardo Silva urges UEFA to use VAR
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!