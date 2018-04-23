 Champions Plateau United leave it late to hold Heartland as Rivers United peg back MFM FC - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Champions Plateau United leave it late to hold Heartland as Rivers United peg back MFM FC – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Champions Plateau United leave it late to hold Heartland as Rivers United peg back MFM FC
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Heartland failed to record a big home win in their quest to stay up in the NPFL after champions Plateau United snatched a stoppage time equaliser in a rescheduled fixture today, while Rivers United held hosts MFM FC to a 1-1 draw. Heartland thus

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.