CHAN Eagles get N3M largesse — Nigeria Today

CHAN Eagles get N3M largesse
Players of the CHAN Eagles to Morocco for the CHAN tournament earlier this year have been paid three million Naira each being the total of what the NFF paid the team as their share of the prize money from the tournament as well as the outstanding win bonus in the semi-final.
Nigeria came second behind hosts Morocco in the tournament. “The boys have been paid a total of just over three million Naira. This is their share of the prize money from the CHAN
as well as the win bonus for their semi-final victory against Sudan,” an official informed SCORENigeria
Against many odds, the home-based Eagles went all the way to the championship game, where they lost to hosts Morocco.
However, it was the best Nigeria performance in the competition after the country finished third in 2014 and were knocked out in the group stage in 2016.
The post CHAN Eagles get N3M largesse appeared first on The Sun News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!