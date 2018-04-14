CHAN Eagles receive N3m each - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

CHAN Eagles receive N3m each – Vanguard
Vanguard
CHAN Eagles receive N3m each
Super Eagles players at the 2018 Africa Nations Championships reportedly have been paid N3m million each for their troubles at the tournament where they came second behind hosts Morocco. The payment it was gathered was their share of the prize money …
