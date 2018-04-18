 Chaos as thugs steal Senate mace — Nigeria Today
Chaos as thugs steal Senate mace

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Thugs suspected to be loyalists of the suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege have just invaded the hallowed chambers of the Senate and stole the mace.

Mace is the symbol of authority of the legislature.

The thugs numbering two forced their way through the door of the Senate at around 11:16am, overpowered security agents including sergent-at-arms and carted away the mace.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was presiding at the time the incident happened.

As of the time of filing this report, the Senate is currently in executive session.

Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently in the United States attending the World Bank/IMF Spring Meeting.

 

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

