Chaos as thugs steal Senate mace — Nigeria Today

Chaos as thugs steal Senate mace

Thugs suspected to be loyalists of the suspended Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege have just invaded the hallowed chambers of the Senate and stole the mace.

Mace is the symbol of authority of the legislature.

The thugs numbering two forced their way through the door of the Senate at around 11:16am, overpowered security agents including sergent-at-arms and carted away the mace.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was presiding at the time the incident happened.

As of the time of filing this report, the Senate is currently in executive session.

Senate President Bukola Saraki is currently in the United States attending the World Bank/IMF Spring Meeting.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Chaos as thugs steal Senate mace appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

