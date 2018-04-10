 Charly boy-led coalition reacts to Buhari’s second term declaration — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Charly boy-led coalition reacts to Buhari’s second term declaration

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

OurMumuDonDo Movement led by Charles Oputa, aka Charly boy, says it is utterly dismayed by the “self-seeking and vainglorious” declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek second tenure. Their reaction is contained in a statement co-signed by Adebayo Raphael, Deji Adeyanju, Ariyo Dare Atoye and Bako Abdul Usman. The group said the declaration reeks of […]

Charly boy-led coalition reacts to Buhari’s second term declaration

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.