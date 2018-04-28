Cheating Lady Inspired 'Nurse Alabere' – Adekunle Gold - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Cheating Lady Inspired ‘Nurse Alabere’ – Adekunle Gold – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Cheating Lady Inspired 'Nurse Alabere' – Adekunle Gold
Concise News
Nigerian singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold has lamented on heartbreak stories, adding that it inspired his “Nurse Alabere” song. He said in a chat on Showtime that his most regrettable love experience would be dating a lady who is already seeing …
How I got my inspiration from heartbreak – Adekunle Gold
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!