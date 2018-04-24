 Cheating Married Woman Bleed From Anu3 After R2ped By Her Boyfriend — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cheating Married Woman Bleed From Anu3 After R2ped By Her Boyfriend

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A woman who has been cheating on her husband for a while has suffered some complications after being violently penetrated during the extra marital affair. The married woman who is presently bleeding from her anu2 after she was apparently r2ped by her boyfriend who has introduced her to drinking and smoking weed. She is presently […]

The post Cheating Married Woman Bleed From Anu3 After R2ped By Her Boyfriend appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.