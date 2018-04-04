Check out cute photos from Simi's holiday in Dubai - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Check out cute photos from Simi’s holiday in Dubai – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Check out cute photos from Simi's holiday in Dubai
Pulse Nigeria
Simi is probably taking a break from music and having a nice time in Dubai and having the experience that comes with the place. Published: 1 minute ago; Odion E. Okonofua. Print; eMail · Simi play. Simi. (Instagram/SimplySimi). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!