Checkout This Viral Hilarious Maternity Photo Trending On Socials - LMAO — Nigeria Today

Checkout This Viral Hilarious Maternity Photo Trending On Socials – LMAO

Nigerians and creativity. I thought it was pre-wedding photo era in Nigeria but it seems maternity termed photos is taking over. An expectant couple’s maternity photo has gone viral and it’s really really hilarious. Men are in trouble. Rather than do the regular poses of cradling the baby bump for their maternity photo shoot, the expectant mother is seen dragging her baby daddy, while the man looked like he was about to run away from his responsibilities.

