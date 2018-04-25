Cheech And Chong Have Really Changed, Man [Video] — Nigeria Today

Cheech And Chong Have Really Changed, Man [Video]

Super Troopers might be the stoner comedy of our generation, or perhaps Pineapple Express, but if you’re a little longer in the tooth then it’s all about Cheech and Chong, baby.

Up in Smoke is their most famous work, and chances are you’ve heard one of their quotes along the way, even if you don’t know it.

Perhaps their most famous scene is this one:

It’s safe to say these guys have come to embody everything that is stoner culture, which is why their latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is so surprising.

They’ve turned their backs on the zol, maaaaan:

OK, not really, because you can’t teach an old stoner new tricks.

Also, they’re flogging Up in Smoke on its 40th anniversary, so go ahead and feel old right about now.

