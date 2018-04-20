 CHEF BENEDICT IS BRINGING HIS ITALIAN ART TO THE 2018 GTBank FOOD AND DRINK FAIR - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CHEF BENEDICT IS BRINGING HIS ITALIAN ART TO THE 2018 GTBank FOOD AND DRINK FAIR – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

CHEF BENEDICT IS BRINGING HIS ITALIAN ART TO THE 2018 GTBank FOOD AND DRINK FAIR
Information Nigeria
Popular Nigerian Chef Benedict Okuzu will facilitate a Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair where he will treat attendees to classic Italian culinary experiences. A custodian of Italian cuisine, Chef Benedict is an alumni of two
Chef Muse Will Be Attending The 2018 GTBank Food And Drink FairNaija News
Chef Muse Will Help Your Kids Find Their Cooking Muse At The 2018 GTBank Food And Drink FairNigeria Today
GTBank's Food and Drink Fair impresses with quality of Masterclass facilitatorsEncomium

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.