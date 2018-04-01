Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham: Spurs win at Stamford Bridge for the first time in 28 years to go eight points ahead - Sportinglife.com — Nigeria Today

Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham: Spurs win at Stamford Bridge for the first time in 28 years to go eight points ahead – Sportinglife.com
Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham: Spurs win at Stamford Bridge for the first time in 28 years to go eight points ahead
Tottenham came from 1-0 down to beat Chelsea 3-1 and finally end their long Stamford Bridge jinx with a first win at their rivals since 1990. After Alvaro Morata had headed Chelsea into a first-half lead, Christian Eriksen fired in a wonderful …
