Chelsea London Dry Gin Excites Patrons at Beach Fiesta — Nigeria Today

Chelsea London Dry Gin Excites Patrons at Beach Fiesta

Elegushi Beach was agog over the weekend as Nigeria’s premier gin brand, Chelsea London Dry Gin excited her numerous patrons with a beach fiesta tagged ‘Turn Up with DJ Neptune’. The event was jam packed from noon till late in the night with lots of activities like blind penalty, rap battle, bounce to the beat, treasure hunt, upcoming artiste performance and attendees went home with lots of prizes and gifts.

The beach fiesta hosted by DOTUN and DJ Neptunes had the beach on lockdown with all genres of music from old school to new school music. Attendees had the opportunity to have a feel of the repackaged gin with lots of cocktails, mocktails and finger foods to add up to the musical entertainment.

The Brand Manager Chelsea London Dry Gin, Afolabi Kasomo enthused about the massive turn out at the event saying being the category leader in the gin market, “we need to consistently find ways to engage and excite our esteemed customers across all platforms. He revealed that the brand has other events lined up and would move from one region to the other.

