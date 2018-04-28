Chelsea make contact with Maurizio Sarri as a managerial option for next season - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Chelsea make contact with Maurizio Sarri as a managerial option for next season – Goal.com
|
Chelsea make contact with Maurizio Sarri as a managerial option for next season
The Blues are looking into the Napoli head coach to come into the club this summer, with Antonio Conte likely to leave. Chelsea have explored the option of securing Napoli's Maurizio Sarri for next season as serious contingency plans are made for …
Chelsea target Napoli duo after talks with talks with Maurizio Sarri's agent
Interest in Napoli manager intensifies amid interest from several Premier League clubs
