Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte Entitled To £9m Payout If Sacked — Nigeria Today

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte Entitled To £9m Payout If Sacked

Antonio Conte will be entitled to a significant payout if Chelsea chooses to sack him, according to a report.

Antonio Conte has been linked with the Stamford Bridge exit following a disappointing Premier League title defence and rumours that he is unsettled in London.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues face a £9m bill if they chose to sack Conte this summer.

The report goes on to say that a number of Chelsea players, including Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Cesc Fabregas, Pedro, Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Olivier Giroud, face uncertain futures at the club.

