 Chelsea Nominate Moses For Player Of The Year Award - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chelsea Nominate Moses For Player Of The Year Award – Concise News

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Concise News

Chelsea Nominate Moses For Player Of The Year Award
Concise News
Premier League side Chelsea on Monday nominated Nigeria forward Victor Moses for the club's Player of the Year award. The Super Eagles winger has Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante, Willian and 26 other players to contend with for the accolade. The Nigerian has
Moses, Others Up For Chelsea Player Of The Year AwardWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.