 Chelsea players Willian, David Luiz launch new restaurant - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chelsea players Willian, David Luiz launch new restaurant – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea players Willian, David Luiz launch new restaurant
Pulse Nigeria
play. Willian and David Luiz. (Holly Clark). 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Back to Article. news. Chelsea players David Luiz and Willian Borges have officially launched their
Chelsea's David Luiz, Willian host football stars for restaurant openingESPN (press release) (blog)
Kia Joorabchian, David Luiz & Willian go into the restaurant business101 Great Goals

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.