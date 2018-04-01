 Chelsea vs Tottenham: Dele's double ends Spurs wait for Stamford Bridge win - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Dele’s double ends Spurs wait for Stamford Bridge win – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Sports


Chelsea vs Tottenham: Dele's double ends Spurs wait for Stamford Bridge win
Dele Alli scored twice in four second-half minutes as Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 3-1 on Sunday to end a 28-year wait for a Premier League win at Stamford Bridge. Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli controls the ball in the build up to

