Cheprot, Wanjiku eye Okpekpe history - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Cheprot, Wanjiku eye Okpekpe history – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Cheprot, Wanjiku eye Okpekpe history
Daily Trust
Kenyan's Simon Cheprot and Polline Njeru Wanjiku have set their sights on becoming the first man and woman to win the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race titles two times. The Kenyans were winners in 2016 to make it a Kenyan double for the third time …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!