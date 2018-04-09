 Chesang makes history with 2nd gold for Uganda — Nigeria Today
Chesang makes history with 2nd gold for Uganda

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

Uganda’s Stella Chesang (gold), Mercyline Chelangat (bronze) and Juliet Chekwell celebrate with their flag after the athletics women’s 10 000m final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018.  AFP PHOTO

Chesang GOLD 🇺🇬

Chelangat Bronze 🇺🇬

Gold Coast, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT | Stella Chesang joined the list of Ugandan Commonwealth Games champions by winning the 10,000m final emphatically at the Gold Coast event on Monday.

She becomes only the second ever Uganda champion in the women’s events after Dorcus Inzikuru, winner of the steeplechase in Melbourne in 2006.

Chesang, 21, a former world mountain running champion, beat off a still challenge from Kenyan Stacy Ndiwa who settled for second position. She took the race in 31:45.30, with the Kenyan challenger coming in at 31:46.36 in a personal best.

Ugandan youngster Mercyline Chelangat,20, capped a fine performance by Uganda by grabbing the bronze medal.

Just a day earlier, Joshua Cheptegei set the pace for the Ugandans on day one of athletics by winning the men’s 5000m final.

“I want to congratulate Stella Chesang for winning Gold in the Women’s 10,000m finals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. You have done your country proud!,” Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet soon after.

Uganda’s history at Commonwealth games

Medal Name Games Sport Event
 Gold George Oywello 1962 Perth Boxing Heavyweight
 Gold James Odwori 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Flyweight
 Gold Mohamed Muruli 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Welterweight
 Gold Benson Masanda 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Heavyweight
 Gold Mohamed Muruli 1974 Christchurch Boxing Welterweight
 Gold Ayub Kalule 1974 Christchurch Boxing Lightweight
 Gold Justin Juuko 1990 Auckland Boxing Light Flyweight (– 48 kg)
 Gold Godfrey Nyakana 1990 Auckland Boxing Lightweight (– 60 kg)
 Gold Dorcus Inzikuru 2006 Melbourne Athletics 3000m Steeplechase
 Gold Boniface Kiprop 2006 Melbourne Athletics 10,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 5,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 10,000 metres
 Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2014 Glasgow Athletics 10,000 metres
 Silver Patrick Etolu 1954 Vancouver Athletics High Jump
 Silver Thomas Kawere 1958 Cardiff Boxing Welterweight
 Silver Kesi Odongo 1962 Perth Boxing Lightweight
 Silver Leo Rwabwogo 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Flyweight
 Silver Deogratias Musoke 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Featherweight
 Silver William Koskei 1970 Edinburgh Athletics 400 metres hurdles
 Silver Silver Ayoo 1974 Christchurch Athletics 400 metres
 Silver James Odwori 1974 Christchurch Boxing Light Flyweight
 Silver Ali Rojo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Bantamweight
 Silver Shadrack Odhiambo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Featherweight
 Silver Ruth Kyalisima 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles
 Silver Peter Rwamuhanda 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles
 Silver Victor Byarugaba 1982 Brisbane Boxing Light Middleweight
 Silver Joseph Lubega 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Heavyweight
 Silver Mohamed Kayongo 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Welterweight

Uganda medals Commonwealth games

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank
1954 Vancouver 0 1 0 1 14
1958 Cardiff 0 1 0 1 17
1962 Perth 1 1 4 6 11
1966 Kingston 0 0 1 1 19
1970 Edinburgh 3 3 1 7 9
1974 Christchurch 2 4 3 9 10
1982 Brisbane 0 3 0 3 18
1990 Auckland 2 0 2 4 11
1994 Victoria 0 0 2 2 24
1998 Kuala Lumpur 0 0 1 1 32
2002 Manchester 0 2 0 2 30
2006 Melbourne 2 0 1 3 15
2010 Delhi 2 0 0 2 18
2014 Glasgow 1 0 4 5 18
Total 13 15 21 49 18


 

 

 

The post Chesang makes history with 2nd gold for Uganda appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

