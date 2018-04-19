 Chevrolet now lets you pay for Shell gas right from the driver’s seat — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chevrolet now lets you pay for Shell gas right from the driver’s seat

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Hate having to fumble for your wallet or plastic payment card just to get some gas in your tank? Chevrolet and Shell know your pain and have developed a solution. You can now pay for gas without even touching your wallet, but you still have to step outside to fill up.

The post Chevrolet now lets you pay for Shell gas right from the driver’s seat appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.