Chevron receives award for sustained support for small businesses in Nigeria - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Chevron receives award for sustained support for small businesses in Nigeria – Naija247news



Naija247news Chevron receives award for sustained support for small businesses in Nigeria

Naija247news

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture, received an award for sustained support for small businesses in Nigeria during the 4th edition of the Sub-Sahara Africa Upstream Oil and Gas summit and exhibition held in Abuja from …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

