Chibok Girls: 30, not 15, are alive – Ahmad Salkida — Nigeria Today

Chibok Girls: 30, not 15, are alive – Ahmad Salkida
Ahmad Salkida, a Nigerian journalist known for having access to the Boko Haram terror group, has updated his story on the number of Chibok girls still alive in Boko Haram captivity. Recall that 276 girls were kidnapped by the dreaded terror group from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State on April 14, 2014. […]
The post Chibok Girls: 30, not 15, are alive – Ahmad Salkida appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!