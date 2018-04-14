ChibokGirls: 13 Very Interesting New Facts you should know — Nigeria Today

#ChibokGirls: 13 Very Interesting New Facts you should know





Ahmad Saldika, Nigerian journalist popular for investigating the working of Boko Haram group has revealed that only 15 out of the 113 Chibok Girls believed to be in the custody of insurgent group are still alive. However, what you didn’t know know is, these girls may have all been rescued if government had acted fast.

Here are 13 facts, Ahmad Saldika revealed earlier today;

1/ Four years ago, a middle ranking BH commander led dozens of fighters in search of food and other supplies in the remote town of Chibok, like an afterthought, they saw a chance to abduct school girls in GSS Chibok, the girls at the time were preparing for their exams. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

2/ The dozens of BH fighters faced no opposition during the abductn, as they struggled to convey their captives to the forest of Alagarno, the insurgent's first war capital, which they named Timbuktu. It was in Timbuktu that they organised most of the horror we experience today. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

3/ Some of the girls were lucky to have escaped on their way to Timbuktu that night, because there were fewer fighters to hold more than 200 girls. At the beginning, the group didn't know what to do with the girls, at least, not in the first one month of their captivity. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

4/ However, what many people did not know was that two weeks into the abduction, the Jonathan administration was already in touch with me for the peaceful release of the girls. By the way, I was in self-exile after pressure from the same Govt.. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

5/ I took an excuse where I was doing a menial job in the UAE (but still reporting the insurgency), to see the president, which was facilitated by Aliyu Gebi and Labaran Maku. By the 3rd of May, I was already on my way from Abuja to Madagali, Marwa and finally to a BH camp. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

6/ I got a proof of life for the president and another for the media in case I didn't get back. The demands of BH then were simple, they wanted detained members taken to Damaturu and they will move the girls to Buniyardi for swap somewhere in between. There was no word on ransom — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

7/ I was provided with full military escorts frm Abj to Damaturu, Govt was supposed to make sure that 70 detainees were ready on my arrival in Damaturu to meet 30 there. The rest of the negotiating team was in Abj making sure the prisoners were on a plane before my arrival… — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

8/ On arrival in Damaturu, the military commander there was not briefed about my work. He was merely told to expect a VIP? At that time, the girls have been moved by BH, but there was no prisoners for exchange and I got a call from the former CDS to abort the operation. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

9/ The president later said before me that he did not call off the swap. There was a credible window, but zero Will to rescue the girls. BH were angry. I returned to the UAE to continue my hustle, but received invitatns not only by the former administratn, but the current govt. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

10/ 4 out of 5 process that I was involved in, we came close to a swap deal, but Govt in most instances did not provide the platform I presented with the required expertise. And whenever Govt dragged its feet, Shekau will shift the goal post. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

19/ It will be unbearable to share the names of the 15 that are alive here, this is the responsibility of Govt. When I was involved I regularly provided proof of life. Govt must demand that to prove me wrong or stop negotiating for many of the girls that don't exists… — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

20/ The secrecy around the condition of the #ChibokGirls and most recent #DapchiGirls debacle by those involved is the reason people like me are out of the picture. The fact remains that under the present circumstances there is NO room for peace settlement. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

21/ The way out for these girls, is a military rescue or negotiate wt individual captors to release their 'wives' in return for some kind of deal, but this will mean death to these fighters bcz the terror group now sees the girls as part of their own and must be protected. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

