Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville - Chicago Daily Herald — Nigeria Today

Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville – Chicago Daily Herald

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports


Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville
Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman will both be back with the Blackhawks next season, John McDonough told a small group of reporters at the United Center on Thursday morning. "The decision has been made to retain Stan and Joel. I have confidence in them

