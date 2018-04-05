Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville - Chicago Daily Herald — Nigeria Today

Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville – Chicago Daily Herald
Chicago Daily Herald
Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville
Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman will both be back with the Blackhawks next season, John McDonough told a small group of reporters at the United Center on Thursday morning. "The decision has been made to retain Stan and Joel. I have confidence in them …
