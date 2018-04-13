Chicco Twala gets his own reality show - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Chicco Twala gets his own reality show – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Chicco Twala gets his own reality show
Citizen
Sello Chicco Twala | Image: Gallo. Music mogul Chicco Twala is stirring something up on his new reality TV show. Legendary musician, Chicco Twala is bringing his eventful life to the small screen after it was confirmed that he will be starring in his …
#LTDWSomizi | Whuuu shem! So much drama & it's only the beginning
Sa Re Ga Ma P a Li'l champs judge Hamsalekha is back
MAFS: Nasser Sultan confirms he is 'spending time' with younger man
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!