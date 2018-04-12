 Chief magistrate sentenced to 3 years imprisonment over N100,00 bribe - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Chief magistrate sentenced to 3 years imprisonment over N100,00 bribe – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa


Chief magistrate sentenced to 3 years imprisonment over N100,00 bribe
A Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Balogun, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Abuja High Court for demanding a bribe of N100, 000 from a litigant for the purpose of giving him favourable judgment. Balogun was charged before Justice Ishaq
