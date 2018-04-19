Chiefs-Rams to play in Mexico City on MNF in November - NBCSports.com — Nigeria Today

Chiefs-Rams to play in Mexico City on MNF in November – NBCSports.com
Chiefs-Rams to play in Mexico City on MNF in November
While the full schedule release is set to be announced Thursday night, at least one game of the NFL calendar was announced late Wednesday. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City on Monday Night Football on November 19 …
