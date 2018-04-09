Child advocate groups to file YouTube FTC complaint Monday — Nigeria Today

Child advocate groups to file YouTube FTC complaint Monday

Child advocacy groups are expected to file an FTC complaint today, claiming YouTube allows websites to collect personal about children under 13 without permission.

