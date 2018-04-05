'Child workers at Zimbabwe's tobacco farms face serious health risks' - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

‘Child workers at Zimbabwe’s tobacco farms face serious health risks’ – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
'Child workers at Zimbabwe's tobacco farms face serious health risks'
Eyewitness News
The rights group called on tobacco merchants to make sure they're not buying a crop produced by child workers. A screengrab showing a child at one of Zimbabwe's tobacco farms. Picture: YouTube. Zimbabwe · Human Rights Watch · Child labour · Zimbabwe …
Child labour and abuse is rife on Zimbabwe's tobacco farms, says HRW
HRW: Zimbabwe's tobacco farming tarnished by child labour
HRW: Zimbabwe's tobacco farms use child labor
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!