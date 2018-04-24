 Chimamanda Adichie Is An Average African Woman, Dencia Angrily Swears — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chimamanda Adichie Is An Average African Woman, Dencia Angrily Swears

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Really don’t know where this is coming from, but Dencia is very upset with Chimamanda Adichie. Reading deep into her tweets seem to reveal she is upset Adichie ‘corrected’ Hilary Clinton, and that made her flare up. The tweets below…
Source – Ladunliadi

The post Chimamanda Adichie Is An Average African Woman, Dencia Angrily Swears appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.